The servicemen of the units of the motorized rifle division of the combined arms army of the Western Military District were awarded state awards in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass for their courage, bravery and selflessness. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage of the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 12.

The commander of a motorized rifle company with the call sign Sergeyich told how the regiment commanders were given the task of entering the indicated area, taking up defenses and preventing the enemy from breaking through. Two platoons entered the area, but upon entering they were subjected to massive tank and mortar fire. At the same time, they held positions, were able to knock out a tank of militants and destroy an infantry squad.

According to the commander of a tank company with the call sign Success, the main thing is to save as many people as possible and hold positions with your actions.

“George Cross received for the defense of the command post. They did not allow attempts to enter the point. Accurate personnel management. They occupied rifle positions and held the defense, there were no breakthroughs, ”said the commander of the commandant platoon with the call sign Yakut.

In December last year of the defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, at an expanded meeting of the board of the Ministry of Defense with the President of Russia, said that during the special operation of the Russian Federation more than 100 thousand people received state awards, 120 of them were awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, during the meeting, Putin thanked the soldiers and officers participating in the special operation, noting that Russian servicemen act courageously, steadfastly and worthily fulfill their duty to the Fatherland.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

