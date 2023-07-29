German writer Martin Walser, one of the symbols of contemporary literature in his country, died at the age of 96, and the German president praised him, expressing his regret for the loss of “a great and literary man among the world’s leading writers.”

“We grieve for Martin Walser. We will not forget him,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote in his condolences to the writer’s widow, Kathe Walser.

“His work spans over six decades, and German literature has been prominently printed during this period,” he added.

Several German media outlets revealed earlier that Martin Walser died Thursday night in Oberlingen (southwest), where he had resided since the late sixties.

Walser is considered one of the most prominent novelists of the post-war period along the lines of Günther Grass and Heinrich Böll, even if he did not achieve international fame for the novelists.