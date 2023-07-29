Athletics | A bad setback for Sweden’s best decathlete – the World Championships will be missed

Fredrik Samuelsson injured his right leg in his country’s championships.

Decathlon the Swedish number one name Fredrik Samuelsson had a tough time in the long jump in the second event of the championships of his country.

The 28-year-old competitor twisted his leg so badly in his second jump that his World Cup dream is over from this summer.

“I made a mistake, I slipped in the effort and I immediately felt that something happened to my right leg. After landing on the sand, I realized in shock that my leg is twisted and it hurts”, Samuelsson once the situation on his Instagram account.

Samuelsson had started the match perfectly by running 100 meters with a time of 11.08 and jumping long with his first attempt of 743.

In his May record series in Götzis, Austria, Samuelsson ran a time of 10.97 and jumped the same 743 lengths as on Friday in Söderhamn.

“Athletic sports can be terribly cruel at times”, the high jump star of the past years Kajsa Bergqvist Swedish newspaper commented on Samuelsson’s situation for Aftonbladet.

Samuelsson was taken from the competition venue to Sankt Görans Hospital in Stockholm for examinations. He said he had two different X-rays.

“My diagnosis is a Lisfranc fracture,” he wrote.

A Lisfranc injury, also called a Lisfranc fracture, refers to a foot injury in which one or more metatarsal bones detach from the ankle bone.

“Next week, it will be decided whether the leg will be amputated or not. I thought I had already used up my bad luck after my rheumatism,” Samuelsson wrote.

He stated that he loves the decathlon and chasing points, but hates a lot of things in amateur sports.

“You know I’m the biggest fighter who always makes a comeback and nothing can stop me. I don’t know if I can and want to come back one more time,” he wrote.

“I lost 15,000 euros in prize money due to this injury. I’m going on sick leave now. Let’s see if Sweden’s bad system gives me anything.”

This one season in world statistics 22nd-ranked Samuelsson scored 8,178 points in Götzis in May, which is six points more than his previous record score of 8,172 at the same place in 2017.

“Coming back with Italy’s second places and Götzis’ personal records just for this? How do you motivate and tell yourself it’s worth it once again with all the crap that’s against us,” Samuelsson asked.

Before this summer, he had last broken the 8,000-point mark in the summer of 2019. That summer’s best result, 8,022, was born in Götzis, like record series.