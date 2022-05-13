She took her own life because of her mental illness, she could no longer live with it: actress Ashley Judd reveals all the details on TV

The famous actress Ashley Judd he decided to reveal the cause of his mother’s death, after he and his sister announced the heartbreaking loss.

During an interview with the American television program Food Morning Americathe actress revealed i mental problems of her mother and explained that that the woman used a ‘weapon to end his life. Initially the information was “hidden” due to the discomfort after the tragedy, but together with her family, Ashley Judd decided to reveal to the world the truth.

The American actress is known, in particular, for her roles in movies “The collector” And “Guilty of innocence“.

This is the information we are very uncomfortable sharing: he used a firearm.

The news of her mother’s death had been spread by Judd herself and her sister Wynonna. The two had explained that the woman had died a 76 years old because of his mental illness, but they didn’t reveal the details.

The family tried to help and be close to her, but the 76-year-old was no longer able to cohabit with his condition.

He could no longer resist. This is the catastrophe level of what was happening inside her.

Who is Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is a ‘actress and American political activist. Since she was a child she found herself living in the entertainment world, her mother was a known one country music singeras well as sister Wynonna.

His career began approx 30 years ago, Ashley Judd has been loved and appreciated all over the world. Among her best-known films about her: “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, “The Collector”, “Guilty of Innocence”.

Ashley Judd is also a political activist, always involved in global humanitarian effortsthe. In 2001 she got married to a Scottish driver named Dario Franchitti. The two divorced in 2013. They have had no children since the actress is antinatalist. She revealed herself: