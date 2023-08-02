They wanted to live disconnected, away from the chaos and disorder of the world, but they failed to overcome the obstacles of nature.

Two sisters and the son of one of them died while trying to live far from civilization in the Colorado Rocky Mountainsthe authorities reported.

the remains of Christine and Rebecca Vanceas well as those of the latter’s 14-year-old son, were found in a remote camp this month.

And on Tuesday, after a forensic examination, experts ruled that they probably died of starvation or exposure to the winter cold.

Apparently they had started camping over the summer.

the stepsister of Rebecca Vance, Trevala Jara, told the Washington Post on Wednesday: “She didn’t like the way the world was going, and she thought it would be better if she, her son and Christine were alone, away from everything.”

Without experience

The sisters and the adolescent had no experience of survival in the wild. They had only watched videos online to learn how to survive in Colorado’s rugged terrain, Jara said.

“You can’t go online and watch videos on how to live outside of society and then do it, if you don’t have experience,” he told the Colorado Springs Gazette.

“You just can’t do that. They starved to death because they were not prepared,” he added.

All three came from Colorado Springs. Investigators say the cause of his death has yet to be determined and will not be released until toxicology reports are complete.

On July 9, a hiker stumbled across some decomposed remains at the Gunnison National Forest’s Gold Creek Campground.

According to Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes, two bodies were found in a tent, while another was found outside at an altitude of around 9,000 feet.

The teen’s name was not released.

It appears they tried to build a shelter, but gave up when winter came and instead spent time inside their tent, the coroner told the AP news agency.

“I wonder if winter came quickly and suddenly they were in survival mode in the store”Barnes said.

“They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and things like that. But it seems that [compraron suministros] in a grocery store.”

In early August, the group arrived at her stepsister’s house “to say goodbye.”

“We tried to stop them,” Trevala Jara explained. “But they didn’t want to listen. They were already decided.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!