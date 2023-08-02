Linda Caicedo, in the hospital: what about the star of the Colombian National Team?

The Colombian National Team is preparing to face Morocco this Thursday in the closing of group H of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



(You may be interested in: Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known)

While coach Nelson Abadía prepares various modifications to the starting roster, the alarms are set off by Linda Caicedo, the great star of the national team.

What about Linda?

Three days before facing Germany, Linda Caicedo scared her teammates from the Colombian team when she lay down on the grass in the middle of training at the Women’s World Cup. However, later she was a figure in that game and scored a great goal.

But this Tuesday new reports about the Colombian arrived. According to press reports, Linda did not train with her teammates on this day, since she was taken to a medical center.

Apparently Linda underwent medical check-ups related to the recent episode she experienced and the discomfort she has had in her chest.

It is said that Linda is undergoing an echoresonance to rule out any seriousness in her body. This was reported by the journalist Melissa Martínez, from ESPN.

Álvaro González Alzate, vice president of the Colombian Football Federation, confirmed to the journalist some pain in Linda Caicedo’s chest, although this would not be a cause for concern, and that the tests are only to be more calm with her state of health.

According to the reporter, Linda is fine, but her absence from the final training session before facing Morocco is surprising.

SPORTS

More sports news