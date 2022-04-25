Schoolchildren from the Nuestra Señora de Los Ángeles school, in the Murcian district of El Esparragal, in a file photograph. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The fall in the birth rate is punishing the network of public schools more harshly than that of concerted schools in the Region. The decrease in schoolchildren in the second stage of Early Childhood Education (from 3 to 6 years old, when they enter schools) recorded in the last decade by public centers is greater than 14%, while in the school network