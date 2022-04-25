Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse and Éric Zemmour called for popular mobilization in the elections to the National Assembly

The main candidates defeated in the 1st round of the presidential elections in France asked voters this Sunday (24.Apr.2022) to turn out in force in the legislative elections scheduled for June.

After the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the march!), who was re-elected to the Élysée Palace with 58.54% of the votes against 41.46% for deputy Marine Le Pen (National Group), the French political dispute is aimed at the composition of the legislative base responsible for appointing the prime minister and approving the reforms intended by Macron.

Unlike Brazil, the legislative election in France is majority and has 2 rounds. They are scheduled for June 12 and 19.

The post is appointed by the president. Negotiations for a consensus name depend on the nomination made by the majority of the National Assembly – Lower House of the French Parliament and responsible for conducting the Executive’s policies.

In a statement after the polls closed, the 3rd place in the 1st round of the elections with 21.95% of the votes, Jean-Luc Mélenchon (Insubmissive France), said that the moment marked the beginning of the “3rd shift” and called for a mobilization to elect deputies from the leftist coalition União Popular.

“On the 12th and 19th of June, as I call on you to elect me as Prime Minister, I am truly urging you to bring a new common future to our people.” stated.

Mélenchon also cited low voter turnout as a symptom of Macron’s lack of popularity.

“Emmanuel Macron is the most poorly elected president of the 5th Republic. He swims in an ocean of abstention, white and null“, said the candidate, who did not advance to the 2nd round by just over 420,000 votes.

In her Twitter profile, the Republican candidate, Valérie Pécresse, congratulated Macron on the victory, but pondered that the result could not “hide the fractures” of the country that “led Marine Le Pen to an unprecedented vote”.

“Towards the legislative elections with the right engaged in defending the recovery project that France needs“, wrote. She, who is from the same party as former president Nicolás Sarkozy, came in 5th place, with 4.63% of the votes.

Yannick Jadot, from Europa Ecologia/Verdes, followed a similar line to Pécresse, but made no mention of Macron.

“Thank you to all those who stopped the far right. The worst is avoided, but the country is more divided than ever. In the legislative elections, we will build the best: the alternative for the climate, social justice and democracy”, said the environmentalist leader, 6th in the 1st round with 4.63%.

Éric Zemmour, on the other hand, pinned Le Pen, with whom the French Conservative electorate is running. He garnered 7.07% of the vote on April 10.

“It is the 8th time that defeat has hit Le Pen’s name. I’ve seen it coming for years, and it’s not exactly with joy that I announce it. I did what I could to avoid this result“, he said.

However, the Reconquista candidate for the presidency suggested a strategic alliance with the Agrupamento Nacional, Le Pen’s party, to form the “1st right-wing coalition seen in legislative elections.”

“We will be at the forefront of the fight to fight step by step against the work of deconstruction of our country led by Emmanuel Macron“, he stated.