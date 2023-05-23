A fake image that was invented through artificial intelligence techniques showed that the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, had been exposed to an explosion, and it was widely spread on Monday.

The US Department of Defense quickly denied this information.

In turn, the photo was denied by the Fire Department in Arlington, Virginia, as it confirmed on social media that no explosion or accident occurred inside or near the Pentagon.

The American stock market tumbled for a short time.

The S&P 500 index lost more than a quarter of a percentage point, before recovering.

The technical website “techcrunch” says that the fake image appeared on an account bearing the blue verification mark on Twitter, called the Bloomberg Feed account, which made users think that the account belonged to Bloomberg, especially since it bears the blue mark, and the account was suspended after post the picture,

But others reposted the image before the account was suspended, including international media, before the image was deleted.

The source of this image is not yet clear.

This is not the first time that a fake image has succeeded in deceiving the Internet, but the stakes are higher when the fake news is linked to a supposed explosion in a US government building.

The technical site says that the problem of fake news is old on the Internet, but the steady growth in artificial intelligence and changing documentation policies in Twitter provide fertile ground for this scourge.

El pointed out that the policy of the site’s owner, Elon Musk, to withdraw the blue ticks from those who did not pay the monthly subscription price in exchange for keeping them, pushed into a state of chaos.

He continued, “Even if we know that the blue authentication mark no longer indicates legality, it is difficult to break a visual habit that tweeters have acquired over the past 15 years.”

He added, “If you see an account called ‘Bloomberg Feed’ with a blue verification mark that posted information about an attack on the Pentagon, you might think it’s real.”