A very close person was present in the audience with his fiancée. That’s who.

Yesterday the sixth episode of the Isola dei Famosi was aired and for Ilary Blasi there was a very dear person in the studio. The live broadcast opened with a close-up of the presenter wearing a cat-woman-style tight-fitting black suit.

Immediately after directed by Roberto Cenci he framed a person in the public and the comments immediately started on social media. Who was it about? It was the son Christian who was in the studio with his girlfriend Melissa Monti. Both seventeen years old, they shared the photos of their “Milanese vacation” on social networks.

A small shot of a few seconds but just enough to understand that that person was very dear to Ilary. Social media went wild to comment on Cristian’s presence in the studio with his girlfriend. We’ll see if there will be even in the coming weeks.

Another retreat on the Isola dei Famosi

Meanwhile, yesterday’s episode saw the sixth retirement since the Isola started. He was forced to return home Paul Noise who leaves after Marco Predolin, Claudia Motta, Simone Antolini, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Fiore Argento had already done so.

Paolo left for health reasons. He had been taken away last night for tests, then together with the doctors he decided that he could no longer continue. “Now I’m fine, I haven’t slept all night, I think I’ll let my heart speak and sorry if I find it hard to express it” – said Paul.

The saddest for the farewell fellow adventurer Marco Mazzoli who ran to hug him in tears. Paul incited him to win for him too and took his leave saying: “I will bring with me an incredible human experience and extraordinary memories, I will be left with the lump of not having been able to win…because I won bast**di! It was the best experience of my life” – he said jokingly.