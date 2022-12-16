Mexico.- Luis Miguel is one of the most important singers in Mexico, due to the ability he has to compose and the undeniable talent for music that he has had since childhood.

Since its inception, his father, King Luisitowas a very important factor for his career, since he was the one who helped him get into music, and it was even his access to the big screens where he played leading roles.

However, it has just been revealed that the singer also tried to enter the famous children’s program, ‘childishness‘ from Televisa, for which he even auditioned, because he wanted to be part of the infants who performed parodies of soap operas on the program.

This information was confirmed by one of the members of the television program, Carlos Espejelwho assured that the ‘Sun of Mexico‘ made a casting for ‘childishness‘ Y was not selected.

The comedian confessed that the interpreter of ‘Guilty or not’he was not even considered to be part of the cast, because his talent was focused on singing and not acting.

“Yes, they saw him, but he just sang and he didn’t do imitations, or anything like that,” Carlos said during a meeting with the press.

For this reason, Luis Miguel decided to continue his career as a singer and leave acting behind.

“Since he didn’t like to act, he liked to sing and we had to do the most, because they were parodies, imitations.”

Apparently, this “failure” in the singer’s life did not seem to matter too much to him, as he continued with his career and reaped many fruits, which is why today he is considered a music phenomenon in the Mexican territory.