Football in mourning: goodbye to Sinisa Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53, after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. On July 13, 2019, Mihajlovic announced at a press conference that he was ill with acute myeloid leukemia and that he needed immediate treatment. He had discovered the disease by chance, playing padel.

On March 26, again at the press conference, he said that he would have to undergo a new cycle of treatments for a return of the disease.

In Italy he played for Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter; he coached Bologna, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Milan and Turin. Leave the wife Arianna and 5 children.

Death Mihajilovic, the memory of Dino Zoff:

“We spoke with Sinisa 15 days ago to go for a coffee since we lived nearby, he was a person of good manners. He was a person who was pleasant to be around. I remember him as a sports partner; it is a significant loss for the world of football but above all for the family”. Dino Zoff said it connected live with RaiNews 24 remembering the Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic who has just passed away.

Death Mihajilovic, Salvini is moved:

“In the meantime, bad news has arrived.” Matteo Salvini, deputy premier and head of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is moved at the press conference after hearing the news of the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Death Mihajlovic, Meloni: “Leo on the pitch and in life”

“You fought like a lion on the field and in life. You set an example and gave courage to many who are facing the disease”. Giorgia Meloni writes it on Twitter, posting a photo of Sinisa Mihajlovic as she greets Bologna with her hand on her heart. “You have been described as an iron sergeant, you have shown that you have a big heart. You are and will always be a winner. To God”, concludes the Prime Minister.

Death Mihajlovic: the greeting of Fiorentina:

“RIP Sinisa. Fiorentina mourns the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic and gathers around the family and loved ones”. Thus the company violates in a note.

Death Mihajlovic, Milan: “Goodbye legend, we will miss you”

AC Milan, through its profile on Twitter, wanted to express its condolences for the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic, a former AC Milan coach: “Heaven has gained another legend. You will be greatly missed, Sinisa”



Mihajlovic’s death, Lotito: “It’s in the history of Lazio”

“I am very saddened, a friendship binds us. Sinisa is in the history of Lazio”. So the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito at AGI after the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Death Mihajlovic, Panatta: “He was strong on and off the pitch, a true leader”

“We played tennis together once, he was a great athlete, a great footballer. We have mutual friends who are saddened. A person who made himself loved. We all hoped he would make it. I will always carry a good memory of him “. Adrono Panatta said it live on RaiNews 24 covering his friend Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“I remember when he played for Lazio and he had to take a free-kick even from far away – added the former tennis player – I was afraid he would score us goals. And he always scored us goals. He was a leader on the pitch, he was a strong person and he made it He also demonstrated when he was a coach. Strong on the pitch and strong off the field as well,” said Panatta.

