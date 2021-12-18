SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person every week. Today: Niek (44) works about 40 hours a week as a construction manager. He supervises the execution of a construction project for developers and investors. He works as a freelancer.
What do you earn?
“I send about 20,000 euros per month in invoices, which leaves me with 9,500 euros net per month.”
Happy with?
“Yeah, of course I’m happy about that. I have been in business for ten months now and earn more than when I was employed. Then I earned about 5000 euros net.”
Why did you start a business?
“It attracted me. I was looking for a new job and then a project came my way through my network. Then I made the decision to start working for myself. Entrepreneurship means building something yourself, establishing a brand yourself. That money goes to you and doesn’t go to anyone else. But that also applies to all setbacks. I haven’t had that yet. The only less pleasant thing is that I had to work through the night once, but I would have done that before.”
You earn double what you got in paid employment!
“That’s a nice side effect. The job satisfaction is more important to me and the result of my work is that someone pays an invoice. Entrepreneurship gives me more peace of mind. And that will also have to do with what I earn now. I do exactly the same work: I am hired to coordinate everything with the stakeholders on the construction site and I am the first point of contact. The projects are above 80 million construction costs. That means a lot of meeting, reading, calling and tuning in.”
What are you asking for a project?
,,I have an hourly rate that I’m sure I’m not at the bottom but I’m not asking the top either. It varies between 95 euros and 110 euros. All my projects are fixed price. That means I bill the same amount every month, for the duration of the project. One month I work a little less hours, the next month a little more, but that’s all in the game.”
In the Netherlands we are addicted to growth, while you can also be satisfied with what you have
How do you arrange your incapacity for work?
“I insured myself for that. I also have professional liability insurance and design risk insurance. That is where 4000 euros per year goes.”
And are you saving for your retirement?
“I pay off my mortgage and I put 1500 euros in a pension pot every month.”
How do you see your future?
“With entrepreneurship you could say that you are going to expand the brand and hire several people. But would I want to have a large company with 70 people? Not at this moment. The way I do it on my own now has its charm. In the Netherlands we are addicted to growth, while you can also be satisfied with what you have. Before this I had a company car, I now drive three times as small. I’ve been asked: dude, you work for yourself, why don’t you drive a bigger car? Well, I don’t think it’s necessary. Because of corona, I still work at home sixty percent of my time.”
Does Nick earn enough?
Age: 44
Number of years of work experience: 10
Number of working hours per week: 40
Education: HBO and university studies next to it
Position: project leader
Industry: construction/real estate
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for his salaried position is EUR 3674 gross. ,,Oh dear. So little? That surprises me.”
