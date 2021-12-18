Victory of the XV del León in the Netherlands (7-52) to keep the World Cup dream alive. Spain also achieved the offensive bonus, which adds five points and allows her to depend on herself to be in the 2023 World Cup, although for this they must win practically everything in 2022.

In the classification of this Rugby Championships, which is resumed in 2022 to clarify the World Cup places, Georgia is unattainable (five out of five and much higher), but Romania is second (position that gives the pass to the World Cup) and Portugal is third (to the play-off) with Spain just two points behind. Both will visit Madrid next year: Romania (February 27) and Portugal (March 13). There will also be a complicated duel on Russian soil. There will be the key.

In the duel this Sunday in Amsterdam, the Dutch went ahead, but Spain was far superior. Three essays by Alvar Gimeno, Guillaume Rouet and John Wessel Bell, transformed by Rouet himself, launched the Spaniards, who finished off with another five: Marco Pinto, Bell, Gavin Van der Berg, Gauthier Minguillon and Jordi Jorba.