Mexico City.- The Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies scheduled the vote for next Friday on the reform that eliminates seven autonomous bodies, including the INAI.

The call issued by the president of that legislative body, the Morena member Juan Ramiro Robledo, summons its members for next Friday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the ruling on organic simplification.

The ruling that legislators will discuss and vote on modifies several articles of the Constitution with the aim of eliminating seven autonomous bodies. Among them, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

In addition, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CHN), the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National System for Continuous Improvement of Education, which aims to carry out studies, research and evaluations on the subject, as well as determine indicators for measurement.

Another agency that the reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks to eliminate is the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI). On the subject, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, has said that transparency institutes are not required for there to be transparency. According to the ruling, their functions would be assumed by institutions such as the Secretariats of Economy, Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Public Service, Energy and Public Education, as well as by Inegi. In recent days, the coordinator of Morena, Ignacio Mier, stated that there was no rush to eliminate the autonomous bodies before the end of the current six-year term. Sheinbaum also did not consider this reform as part of the priorities that the Morena benches and their allies will seek to approve in the month of September. In addition to the seven autonomous bodies, the ruling orders public entities to adjust their organic structures to eliminate functional and organizational duplications. “The adjustments made must consider the elimination of agencies, administrative units or structures that represent duplication of functions, as well as the integration of decentralized and decentralized agencies and administrative units into the centralized public administration departments that can assume their jurisdiction,” the ruling states. According to the document, the savings and savings generated by the extinction of public entities will be allocated to the Pension Fund for Welfare. Before the discussion of this reform, the Constitutional Points Commission will meet on August 22 to vote on the reform ruling on the National Guard, which proposes that the National Guard be part of the Sedena.