Mexico City.- Electoral magistrates Mónica Soto, Felipe Fuentes and Felipe de la Mata postponed the decision on whether or not President Andrés Manuel López Obrador committed political gender violence against Xóchitl Gálvez.

The Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal had ruled in favor of the former presidential candidate that the president did indeed violate her in 8 of 11 morning conferences in July and August 2023.

However, the senator challenged this decision before the Superior Court to demand compensation for the damage. Judge Janine Otálora proposed to her four colleagues to reject this request, in addition to stating that of the eight morning press conferences in which the Special Court had determined political violence, it was only confirmed in three.

Otálora said that at the conferences of July 11 and August 7 and 8 of last year there were indeed attacks that went beyond criticism in the public debate.

This, she added, by denying his career, political merits and identity, and ensuring that he was in the shadow of a group of men recognized in the political arena. The magistrate assured that although in the conferences of July 3, 5, 10 and 14, as well as in August 3, the expressions can fall into the debate, but the president violated constitutional principles of impartiality and neutrality. The aggression of the Tabasco native has been one of the main flags of Gálvez, with the argument that this impacted his presidential campaign and there was inequity. Soto proposed to review the complaint again, considering that Otálora used different assessments, and had to apply the same elements for his analysis. “What I would do is to do a more in-depth analysis, but not an isolated one, but an analysis that allows us to run, so to speak, the gender test and to judge with a gender perspective in a similar way in each of the cases and not in this way as it is being presented to us, that they are being isolated and I do not see that a reasoned study is being done with a gender perspective in all of the sentences that have been reported,” she said. That position was supported by Fuentes and De la Mata. Judge Reyes Rodríguez, with whom Soto has differences, questioned her: “Is your conclusion that there is political gender violence in all the cases, seen together?” “Are you questioning me?” Soto replied. “No, I am asking you what the consequence of your position is,” Rodríguez insisted, who interrupted her counterpart. “I’m talking about the fact that all the sentences have to be analyzed under the same methodology. There are even precedents in which I have been in the minority, by the way, where it has been determined that there is political violence,” he said.

Thus, with three votes in favor, the case will be assigned to another judge to re-examine all the conferences.