On May 11, the anti-immigration regulations established in the time of Donald Trump will cease to apply and a new era will begin, with more severe punishments and policies that seek to decongest the border. However, on Mexican soil, around 35,000 migrants continue waiting; while US state governments increase their armed presence, such as Texas, or toughen their regulations, such as Florida. Joe Biden warned that the first months could be difficult on the southern border.

The countdown is coming to an end and the completion of Title 42 is imminent. Next May 11, at 11:59 p.m., will be the cessation of the elevated anti-immigration policies in the government of Donald Trump for health reasons and will open a new era.

Although, from the Joe Biden administration, they announced measures that, a priori, would be beneficial to organize the migratory flow in Mexico and the United States, their effectiveness has yet to be proven. However, the onset of the post-Title 42 era warrants only one aspect: uncertainty.

“It will be chaotic for a while,” is the phrase used by the US president to refer to what will happen at the southern border when the rules change, accentuating the doubts that are sown, not only among migrants but also among border authorities and the rulers of the states.

“We believe we have a robust process in place to deal with what will happen after Title 42 is lifted. Once again, we are using the tools available to us because Congress refuses to do its job when it comes to the border.” Biden added.







Faced with this situation, the jurisdictions have taken disparate measures to address the approaching problem. For example, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott decided to increase the presence of officers to expedite the detection and expulsion of irregular travelers.

Last Monday he announced that more than 500 uniformed personnel and two Black Hawk helicopters will go to the shared border with Mexico.

For its part, this Wednesday, May 10, Florida enacted a bill that includes measures that make it difficult for irregular immigrants to settle. The region’s president, Republican Ron DeSantis – a serious candidate for the party’s primaries – criticized the control that the federal government is carrying out.

DeSantis stated in a conference entitled “Protecting Florida from the Biden border crisis” that this decision is a response to the “massive problem” that is happening on the border with Mexico.

In Mexico, immigrants maintain the illusion in the confusion

Traveler camps from different Latin American countries remain firm in border cities, especially in Ciudad Juárez, despite the confusion that has been generated since the announcement of the end of Title 42.

Within these blocks of migrants that add up to around 35,000 people, the rumor spread that the facilities to reach the United States were going to increase; then, that the processing of the applications was going to be expedited.

Others, as happened in Tapachula during the previous week, have overflowed with nervousness and crowded into the border posts demanding the documentation they require.







For Mexico, the dissolution of the immigration regulations still in force does not guarantee a better future regarding the reception of foreigners. On the contrary, they will depend on the efficiency of the announced regional processing centers, because the number of those expelled from the United States will increase.

Migrants who remain in places like Ciudad Juárez or Tijuana have experienced nightly police raids in recent days and 33 reception centers have temporarily closed, increasing the unknowns regarding their stay in North America.

