Customers, when visiting department stores such as Coppel or Elektra, usually choose a product and are willing to buy it with ‘small payments’, therefore, an expert in finance revealed a trick to purchase items in installments without paying a single peso of interest in the company founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The finance expert gave an example of how to buy in the department store, coppelwithout having to pay much more than the actual price of a product, due to interest.

The user ‘@omareducacionfinanciera’, through the TikTok social network, exposed how customers are carried away by attractive offers and take out articles with celebrities ‘small payments’as in this case of an alleged client who told an ’employee’, from the Mexican store, that he wanted to buy a washing machine.

The content creator, to provide his financial knowledge, explained that by purchasing the product in biweekly payments, it would end up increasing 31% of its initial cost.

Following this, he highlighted: “It is not convenient for you to take out products on credit”, He later explained that it is usually better to pay with a credit card: “better use it to make the purchase for 24 months without interest, you will pay $562 fortnightly, and you will end up saving 4,000 pesos.”

In summary, he pointed out that when purchasing products in a Coppel store, where they offer quality services and products and operates in more than 1,228 points of sale, it is better to buy with a credit card.

What forms of payment do I have in Coppel?

The department store founded in 1941, as a competitive strength, seeks in its business model to create customers, offer quality products at a fair price, achieving a loyalty connection and thus ensuring an authentic experience, for this reason it seeks to meet the needs of its consumers, having as a slogan is “Coppel improves your life”.

When making purchases of products in installments of 24 fortnights or if you are a punctual customer, have up to 24, 36 or 48 fortnights, after the initial payment and your credits depend on the term you chose, among the payment methods in Coppel are:

Coppel credit.

Credit and debit card.

Digital media (PayPal and Visa Checkout).

Cash payment.