The cost of private houses in Russia increased by 15% over the year. On August 13, in an interview with Izvestia, the head of the construction company Dom Lazovsky, Maxim Lazovsky, spoke about this.

As an example, he cited the housing market in the Moscow region, in which a budget house made of aerated concrete with a plot of 6 acres within 6 km from the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) added in value from 20 million rubles in 2021 to 25 million rubles this year.

He also added that compared to 2021, the demand for individual residential construction decreased by 30%, while in the spring there was an even greater decrease in demand – up to 70%.

At the moment, houses built from materials at old prices are being put into operation, a price change due to the cost of building materials should be expected no earlier than the beginning of 2023. At the same time, they can become cheaper by reducing the cost, which will lead to a price adjustment by 10-15%, summed up Lazovsky.

On August 9, the federal company “Etazhi” published a study in which it spoke about the cities with the fastest growing rental prices. The list included, in particular. The top five included Novosibirsk, Omsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg.