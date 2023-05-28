Mobile phone users can suddenly become involved in fraudulent schemes if their number is used by intruders. On Sunday, May 28, he told the agency “Prime” Viktor Gulevich, Director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Holding.

According to him, the scammers use caller ID spoofing technology. They mask the number, as a result of which it seems that another subscriber is calling.

Gulevich noted that in order to replace the identifier (Caller ID), attackers use the services of virtual providers of IP telephony and SIP telephony (a protocol for exchanging data on the network).

“If you are informed that calls are coming from your phone number that you did not make, this is the main sign of illegal actions of scammers,” the expert said.

The specialist advised to request details of calls from your mobile operator. The details will not include calls made by intruders. This will confirm that the subscriber is not involved in fraud.

Earlier, on May 11, Ivan Solovyov, Honored Lawyer of Russia, gave advice on how to conduct a dialogue with telephone scammers. According to him, in the event of a suspicious phone call, you should ask the interlocutor clarifying questions that will show who he really is.

On May 4, Maxim Fedorov, an investment adviser at the investment company Fontvielle, warned against communicating with fraudsters posing as employees of the Central Bank (CB) of the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on April 17, independent anti-fraud expert Alexei Sizov warned that Russians could face another surge in phone scam activity amid the adoption of the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of military servicemen. So far, a sharp increase in fraud in connection with this topic has not been recorded, but attackers always use the social agenda to lure out money.