Alexey Gerasimov, financial advisor and author of the book “How to put yourself in order”, told how to save money on New Year’s gifts.

First of all, Gerasimov urged to pay attention to the pre-holiday sales and carefully study the market offers of those people who have financial difficulties. He clarified that there are often good things with a 20-40% discount. Gerasimov noted that in Russia people often buy gifts almost on December 31, and therefore overpay.

According to the expert, buying gifts for the New Year should be taken care of in advance.

“First of all, I would advise you to buy in advance, than to end up giving to someone, but not to someone. And it is also important to decide whether you want to make a big gift to one person who is important to you or many small presents to all your friends. I would suggest finding a balance between these two options, “Gerasimov said in an interview with the TV channel. “360” Friday, December 17th.

He also offered the option of preparing for New Year’s spending on gifts 100 days before the holiday, putting aside 100 rubles every day. Thus, it will be possible to collect the required amount without prejudice to finances. Gerasimov emphasized that such a technique would turn the issue of buying gifts from chaos into a system.

On December 2, a study by Avito Rabota and the part-time service GigAnt showed that 39% of Russians spend up to 5 thousand rubles to buy gifts for the New Year, 27% – up to 10 thousand rubles.

The share of those who spend more than 50 thousand rubles was only 1% of the respondents. Expensive gifts are often given by Muscovites – 29% of respondents in the capital spend more than 15 thousand rubles on surprises for relatives and friends.