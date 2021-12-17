Thanks to the nine-darter, Borland qualified for the second round at the Alexandra Palace in London on his debut at the expense of 21-year-old Englishman Bradley Brooks.

Borland is the world number 65. ,,This is unbelievable, especially on this stage”, he said at RTL7 after his historic achievement. ,,I am over the moon. I told myself I just had to keep scoring well. I couldn’t dream of this, I just wanted to win the match. Bradley is a good friend, but I’m very happy to have won and through.”

For his nine-darter he receives a bonus of 50,000 British pounds, converted almost 60,000 euros.

It is the eleventh nine-darter in the history of the PDC World Championship. Raymond van Barneveld was the first to throw the perfect leg on the highest podium in 2009. Van Barneveld did it again in 2010 and Michael van Gerwen produced a nine-darter in the semi-finals in 2013. In that match against James Wade ‘Mighty Mike’ even threw seventeen perfect darts in a row.

