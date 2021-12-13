The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, humid by night and Wednesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some western areas, and winds are light to moderate.

Wind movement is northeast to southeasterly / 10-20 up to 30 km/hr. The Arabian Gulf is light in waves, and the first tide occurs at 10:10, the second tide is at 22:21, the first tide is at 17:02, and the second tide is at 03:46.

And the Sea of ​​Oman is light in waves, and the first tide occurs at 19:46, the second tide at 06:36, the first islands at 13:10, and the second islands at 01:07.