Prague – The corona vaccination campaign for children between the ages of five and eleven has started in the Czech Republic. Parents have been able to register their offspring online for an appointment since Monday. In the first few hours, this option was used around 6,000 times, as the managing minister of health, Adam Vojtech, announced. The Czech Republic initially ordered around 300,000 doses of the children’s vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech – enough for more than every third child in this age group. The consent of both parents is required. Children and adolescents from the age of twelve have been able to receive the injection against Corona in the EU member state since July.

Several Czech medical societies recommended child vaccination in a joint statement regardless of previous illnesses. Meanwhile, a new adult vaccination center has been opened in a shopping center in the center of Prague. With the support of the army, 1500 people can be supplied there every day. The number of corona cases in the Czech Republic is now falling again. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, there were 851 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,551 people have died in connection with a corona infection. (dpa)