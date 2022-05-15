The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair in general, with a noticeable rise in temperatures in some areas, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog.

Northwesterly to northeasterly winds / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h. The Arabian Gulf is light, while the first tide will occur at 13:31, the second tide will occur at 01:08, and the first tide will occur at 18:49, and the second tide will occur at 08:03. The Sea of ​​Oman will light waves, while the first tide will occur at 10:17, the second tide will occur at 21:18, the first tide will occur at 15:52, and the second tide will occur at 04:00.