The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective rain clouds forming over separate areas of the country, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures, and moderate to brisk winds, sometimes strong, with the activity of clouds causing dust and dust leading to low visibility. horizontal. The Arabian Gulf: moderate to turbulent waves, especially with cloud activity. The first tide will occur at 14:38, the second at 00:51, and the first tide at 18:40. Sea of ​​Oman: moderate to turbulent waves, especially with cloud activity. The first tide will occur at 10:24, the second tide will occur at 21:07, the first tide will occur at 16:08, and the second tide will occur at 04:05.