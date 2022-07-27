FC Barcelona hopes to finish with the assembly of its squad for next year. The Catalans hope to close the signing of Koundé this week and in the following days they will attack for a couple of sides. one by side, movements that will close the presence of Barcelona in this summer market, same in which they have been the protagonists.
Another of the pending tasks is to release the club’s discards. Except for Lenglet, none of them have found a place, to date, even one of them has taken a step forward this preseason taking advantage of the opportunity that Xavi has given him to be taken into account, we are talking about Miralem Pjanic.
The Bosnian added his first minutes in the Xavi era in the friendly duel against Juventus, playing as a holding midfielder and giving a great second half, giving the club a clean start and deep passes loaded with intelligence. The idea continues to be to release Pjanic, however, in the event that Frenkie de Jong leaves, there would be a gap within the squad that the Bosnian can perfectly fill, although he would have to sign a salary reduction, since he still enjoys a salary with the Bartomeu brand.
