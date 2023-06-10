Saturday, June 10, 2023, 08:16



| Updated 08:26h.

The renaturalization of the historic center of Lorca has already been launched with five specific actions. They are financed by the Government of Spain, within the call for subsidies to promote the 2030 Agenda, and the first of the interventions takes place in the Plaza de San Vicente to improve the garden area. The artificial grass that was in poor condition has been removed and replaced by flower beds to plant shrub species such as sterilia or bird of paradise, resistant to high temperatures. The irrigation system will also be modified for a more efficient one. A similar action will be carried out in the Plaza de Colón, with the planting of new species and the replacement of the artificial grass to improve the appearance and increase the landscaped area.

In the area of ​​La Alberca, it is planned to install 35 flower beds with small trees of the species ‘Callistemon vininalis’, like those that have already been there for several years on Lope Gisbert street. A new green area will be created on a municipal site on Zapatería street at its intersection with Gomélez street, now in disuse and full of weeds. It occupies an area of ​​168 square meters and will be adapted with the planting of trees and plants to create shaded spaces and benches will be installed for the rest and recreation of the neighbors.

Also in Gomélez street, the adaptation of an existing park of 300 square meters to which access is now not allowed because it is fenced will be completed. In this case, the enclosure will be removed, it will be cleaned up and benches, grass and more plants will be placed.

The last of the actions planned to modify the landscape of the historic center will take place in the San Pedro neighborhood with the creation of a large mural in the open-plan square in front of the future Palace of Justice, between Galdo, Padre Morote and Father Carlos. It will be carried out by the muralist Iván Molina and the work has already been agreed upon with the residents: it will represent a person looking at the San Pedro neighborhood with the city’s castle in the background.

These works in the old part of the city will be completed with other actions, which have a global budget of 400,000 euros. It includes the activation program for plots and party walls and an architect will be hired to create a catalog of empty buildings and facilities for their recovery. An energy community will also be launched to make self-generated electrical energy available to residents with fewer resources.