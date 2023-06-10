Tuna and radicchio sauce withdrawn, possible presence of listeria

A few batches of tuna and radicchio dip sold under the Cucina Nostrana, Fresche Bontà and I Freschissimi brands have been recalled from the shelves for the possible presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health who reported the precautionary recall on the portal. All brands were produced by the Cucina Nostrana Unipersonale company in the Martellago factory, near Venice.

The products are sold in 250 gram trays and there are 4 lots and expiration dates: Cucina Nostrana, lot number 23213 and expiry date 06/23/2023; Fresche Bontà sold in Pam Panorama supermarkets, lot number 23215 and expiry date 06/25/2023; The Freshest from the Alì chain with lot numbers 23212 and 23214 with expiry dates 06/22/2023 and 06/24/2023.

The Ministry of Health invites “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale”.

