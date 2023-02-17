Elena Sánchez saved her first litmus test this afternoon since she took the reins of RTVE and will continue, at least for now, at the helm of the public entity. The board of directors, which was meeting after weeks of maneuvers to try to remove the interim president – ​​who took office last September after the resignation of José Manuel Pérez Tornero – did not finally address such an issue -as he has advanced’ The Independent’-.

It did not do so because the members appointed by PSOE and Podemos, who are still the majority (5), managed not to include the continuity or not of Sánchez as head of RTVE in the points of the debate – the body is made up of nine members at the proposal of the socialists (3), PP (3), purple (2) and PNV (1)–.

Although the council did verify the existing fracture between its directors. In order to propose a motion of confidence to the current president, the members opposed to Sánchez’s management had presented themselves to the conclave: the three from the PP and Ramón Colom, a member of the socialist quota at first but now closer to the sector of the popular after his criticism of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.

Which is why in recent days the name of Juanjo Baños, the counselor appointed by the PNV, had slipped into the pools to replace Sánchez in the event that her replacement was addressed at the meeting. The PSOE himself went to the empty nationalists to propose two scenarios: either that they support the current interim president and prevent her removal, or that Baños himself replace her. All in order to prevent the wayward Colom from being sponsored with the support of the advisers belonging to the wing of the formation chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

However, weeks of high tension are expected within RTVE despite the fact that Moncloa has saved this match point. This afternoon’s appointment was marked in red on the calendar not only because of the possibility that Sánchez would be fired from his post. And it is that this same Tuesday the head of human resources of the public entity, who was in charge of managing the first oppositions that will be offered in a decade – for 1,082 people in total – resigned.

In fact, RTVE was forced this afternoon to issue a statement in this regard, ensuring that “the call for the coverage of permanent staff positions in the corporation and the internal processes of promotion and change of occupation continue, as planned ».

What was discussed at the meeting and was one of the points that generated the most tension was the controversy related to the report of the General Comptroller of the State Administration, which denounced irregularities in travel expenses and restaurants of several managers – raising the bill to 12,000 euros. An issue that the directors had already discussed for the first time on January 19 at another board meeting.