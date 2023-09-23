Saturday, September 23, 2023, 08:36



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Social networks have become a showcase where people can see all kinds of images. Users who use TikTok, Instagram or Twitter (now X) publish all types of content, from emotional scenes to funny videos. Without often expecting it, this type of content becomes viral and achieves a large following. Some images or videos reach an unexpected number of ‘likes’ and end up reaching countless people.

Some accounts have accumulated a large number of followers thanks to the content they publish. Ceciarmy is one of the influencers with the most followers in our country. He has a million followers on Twitter alone. With this great community behind you, any content you publish can cross borders. On this last occasion, Ceciarmy has shared a most emotional video.

A dog tries a prosthesis for the first time



The video that has gone viral features an adorable dog who is going to change his life forever. In the video you can see a small dog whose owner shows him some prostheses for his two front legs. The animal has its front limbs amputated, but its owner teaches him what will mean a change in his life.

At the beginning of the video you can see how the poor animal walks crawling on the ground. When the owner places the prosthesis, the animal walks around with its new legs with great happiness. This exciting image has been greatly appreciated by Twitter users who do not stop sharing and commenting on the video in which this little one can walk again.

Related News



The video shared by Ceciarmy already has more than a million views on Twitter and more than 100 comments reacting to this beautiful moment. In addition to hearts and emotional emoticons, people have not hesitated to comment on this emotional moment. «With a little adaptation and a lot of pampering, like new. They deserve everything and they have found a wonderful family,” commented Sergio. “Trusting humanity again with these videos,” another user reacted. “A little light among so much darkness today on Twitter,” another user commented on the publication.