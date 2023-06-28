Los Tigres UANL are interested in the services of Alexis Vegathe best player of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, however, the outlook looks difficult because the Guadalajara team does not intend to release its top figure.
For its part, the San Nicolás de los Garza team wants to build a base of the best Mexican elements in the face of the reduction in untrained places in Mexico
The Sacred Flock would have already rejected a million-dollar offer from the Nuevo León team, so the cats would be preparing to seduce the rojiblanco team with a large amount of money, but also adding a player in the negotiations.
According to the portal, we are tigersthe royal team would put Diego Laínez in the deal with the purpose of getting rid of the highest salary of their squad, so for them it is a good deal as long as they have the youth squad from the Red Devils who have wanted him for a long time.
However, for that to happen, the cat team would first have to pay the full token to Real Betis and although the player has not had a good level compared to his stay in Coapa at the beginning of his career, the player could have with what power Stand out in a team like El Guadalajara.
