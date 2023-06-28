The sedimented stone yoke returned by Austria to Mexico. INAH

Paralyzing a pre-Hispanic art auction is almost always an impossible mission, but that almost he maintains the hope that the efforts will end up bearing fruit, and this time they have. Mexico has recovered this Tuesday an ancient sedimentary stone yoke that was in Austria, where it was about to be auctioned a year ago, on March 11, 2022, by the Zacke Gallery. The Mexican ambassador in the territory, Luis Javier Campuzano, then managed to stop the bid, and a year later the piece has returned to its country of origin.

“In a gesture of empathy and corporate responsibility, the representatives of the auction house offered to contact the owners of the piece with the intention of facilitating the voluntary delivery of the piece,” the Mexican government then thanked. The object, originally from the Veracruz coast, is a votive or schematic representation of the typical hip protector used by the participants of the Mesoamerican ball game ritual. According to experts, the stone-made product was used as a mold to make a leather yoke that would later be filled with cotton, they explain in the auction house catalogue. The leather construction would serve as a shock absorber for the ball, which would bounce off the players’ bodies.

The piece, dated between 400 and 900 AD, was part of the private collection of a collector from Kentucky, in the United States, who had previously acquired it from the art dealer Martin Doustar through the international salon Parcours des Mondes from Paris, in 2016. It is unknown, however, how it first came into the hands of Doustar, and how and when it left Mexico.

The yoke recovered through the Embassy of Mexico in Austria. INAH

Weighing 16.8 kilograms and measuring 41 x 34.5 centimeters, the tecali stone yoke has carved on its surface what is known as the Earth Monster or tlaltecuhtli, in the Nahuatl language. A similar piece auctioned in Paris in 2021 was sold for 75,000 euros (about 82,000 dollars), although the bidding for this new archaeological discovery was to start at 4,000, and it was estimated to be worth 8,000 euros (8,700 dollars at current exchange rates). .

The success of the stoppage of this auction contrasts with the general trend every time the authorities become aware of a bid in a Western country, since what is clearly illegal in Mexican legislation is protected by the local laws of the States in which the buying and selling of these pieces takes place. The result of the recovery attempts depends, to a large extent, on the willingness of the governments of the third countries where the goods appear to collaborate.

Among the States most predisposed to the return, Italy stands out, with which Mexico has maintained intense communication in recent years. In 2021, in fact, the sale of 17 archaeological objects in the country was stopped. Austria, on the other hand, has starred in some disagreements with the Mexican Government on account of the Plume of Moctezuma, in the country since the 16th century and exhibited in the Ethnographic Museum of Vienna since the 19th. The specialists consider that the marked wear of the piece prevents its transport from one country to another, since it is impossible to cancel the vibrations of the displacement, but Mexico is not satisfied with the explanation.

The restitution of these pieces has become the main workhorse of the foreign cultural policy of the López Obrador Administration. Since the beginning of the legislature and until March of this year, the authorities have managed to repatriate more than 11,500 assets abroad, to which this millennial yoke is now added.

