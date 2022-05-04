Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Goran Tevgodic confirmed that his team is ready to face Al Jazira next Friday, in the “22nd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, noting that the “orange” got a great “moral boost”, with the recent victory over Khorfakkan, in the last round, They have confidence to reap a positive result in Abu Dhabi, and to provide an outstanding level.

He added in the press conference, before facing Abu Dhabi’s pride: The match will be difficult, and we have previously played with Al Jazeera, in the first round, and won the match, and after the Khorfakkan meeting, we were keen to prepare the team to play the next match or the rest of the rounds.

Goran spoke about the team’s line-up in the match, and said: All the players are fully prepared, and we are pushing the appropriate line-up, and we are playing team football, and we are not affected by the absence of a player, which is the secret of the team’s brilliance in the matches, and we work collectively.

Regarding the renewal of his contract with the club for two seasons, he said: The goal is to be among the top 5 teams in the league standings next season, and the Orange fans deserve the best results from us.

Hussain Abdul Rahman, Ajman player, said: Al Jazeera is one of the strong teams in the league, but our team is also ready for the confrontation, and we hope to return with a positive result, and the remaining matches in the league are important to us, as our goal is to advance in the standings, and achieve better than it is now.