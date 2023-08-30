Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 1:53 p.m.



Since last week, a new archaeological excavation campaign has been underway at the Coimbra del Barranco Ancho site. The works are carried out by students and professors from the University of Murcia and the staff of the Jerónimo Molina Municipal Museum.

After the important and interesting results of the campaigns carried out in previous years, tasks that focused on the most north-eastern sector of the town, where the walls and the access gate to the Iberian oppidum are located, which is called the ‘Gate Sector’. An important industrial sector was located in this area in previous years, with a lead smelting area, a large stone mill for communal use and important ceramic elements.

In this way, during the present season it is intended to verify the relationship that exists between this industrial complex and the defensive system of the town.

Important social, commercial and cultural center



It is known, according to the Jumillano archaeologist Emiliano Hernández, that Coimbra del Barranco Ancho was an important social, commercial and cultural center during the 4th and 3rd centuries BC, “which would explain the presence of the more than interesting industrial center next to the town wall . But its inhabitants would never neglect its defenses, hence the importance of this year’s campaign, to be able to document the link between the industrial activities next to the wall, which would develop if the town was left unprotected».

So that citizens can see these interesting works first hand, from the Department of Culture and Celebrations, through the Municipal Museum, two days of open doors were scheduled, during the excavation campaign, one of them was carried out last August 26 and the other will be held next Saturday, September 2, where, in addition to the site, the results of the current excavation campaign will be explained.

These works are being carried out, thanks to the collaboration of the Jumilla City Council through the Department of Culture and Celebrations and the Municipal Museum, the University of Murcia, the Integrated Center for Training and Agrarian Experiences (Cifea) of Jumilla, the CajaMurcia Foundation and Bodegas Hijos de Juan Gil.