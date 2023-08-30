Powers | The woman accused the police of strangulation, the court dismissed the charges

The woman said that the police strangled her during the arrest, the court found no evidence.

Oulu the district court rejected all charges in a case where a policeman was accused of being too harsh when a senior constable arrested a young woman in Oulu in the spring of 2021.

The police were accused of assault and breach of duty, but the district court dismissed the charges and claims for damages.

The situation arose when the police had removed two young women from shopping center Valkea due to disruptive behavior. The women had not obeyed the guards’ orders to leave the mall.

The district court held that the police had a duty to arrest the women, and that the use of force was defensible.

In court, it was about whether the policeman grabbed the other woman by the throat and lifted her up so that she had to be on her toes, which would also have caused marks on her neck. The court considered that it was a control grab, which the police used to prevent the jump on top.

No traces of injuries were found. The woman was violent and, according to the court, her resistance was quite strong, so the police did not violate the principle of proportionality of force.

Situation continued in the police car, where, according to the indictment, the policeman who was sitting as an assistant pressed the head of the woman sitting in the backseat when the women had given each other something.

The court considered that the situation was dangerous in terms of occupational safety and other road users. Therefore, the police procedure was not excessive.

According to the court, the police did not exceed the right to use force when the principle of proportionality, the principle of least harm and matters related to the management and order of priority are taken into account. The court also dismissed the charge of breach of official duty.

The police told the court that the woman was known to be aggressive and that there had been numerous reports of disruptive behavior during the year. He admitted that he had used inappropriate language in the situation.

He said the only milder course of action would have been to let the woman run and let another patrol handle the matter. According to him, the next means of power would have been gas, a stick and electricity.

Read more: Accusation: The police strangled a young woman during the arrest