The search for 36-year-old Said Jaador ended in the worst possible way. The investigators found the body in a building in Prato

The 36-year-old who disappeared in Prato for 20 long days was found lifeless. The body of Said Jaadorknown by all as Samuel, was found by law enforcement officers in a building located in via Galciana.

She had been the ex-wife to report her missing, she had been unable to contact him for several days. From that moment the searches started, which lasted 20 long days.

Said Jaador lost his life at someone’s hands and then it was set on fire. Agents already have stopped his roommatecurrently accused of the crime. Investigations revealed that the 50-year-old may have ended his friend’s life at the height of a quarrel. However, the dynamics of the facts and what prompted him to react so atrociously are not yet clear.

He was already known to law enforcement for criminal record of drugs, violence, kidnapping, harm and battery. At the moment, he is in custody and is the only suspect in the 36-year-old’s crime.

The marks on Said Jaador’s body

The coroner highlighted several bruises on the victim’s lifeless body and signs of burns. For this reason, the investigators are convinced that, after the crime, the roommate tried to set fire to the corpsebut without succeeding in his intent.

Said Jaador was identified thanks to some tattoos. After the ex-wife’s complaint, the family members had also turned to the television program Who has seen, conducted by Federica Sciarelli. They had said, on live TV, that they had received some photos of the land in the following days. Perhaps a clue to look for the missing 36-year-old right there. After lengthy investigations, the officers made the dramatic discovery.

They will be alone further investigations to shed light on what really happened between the 36-year-old and the 50-year-old inside their home.