These are the words addressed to the correspondent of the Isola dei Famosi: “You work by divine grace”

Over the past few hours the name of Alvin returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The manager of Gian Maria Sainato, one of the castaways of this new edition of theIsland of the Famoushe let himself go into a long outburst which involved the envoy, to whom heavy words were addressed.

Andrew DiCarlo, manager of Gian Maria Sainato, strongly attacked Alvin. In fact, the man let himself go to a long outburst that has not gone unnoticed and which in these days is causing the pages of the main gossip newspapers to chat a lot. It all started after the castaway ended up in televoting for finishing last in a rescue chain.

These were the words the manager of Gian Maria Sainato used against Alvin:

You suggesting in a sibylline way: “You spent less time with Gian Maria”. We see that you do this work but always by divine grace. But don’t you think you should be a little more neutral?

And, continuing, Andrew DiCarlo He continued his speech with these words:

Dear Alvin, but instead of competing with Queen Ilary, why don’t you try a little harder to explain the evidence? Did you explain to Nathaly that she could go free diving? I’ll tell you Nick. You explained it to him because you were checking your best profile. You are a dear boy but as there are a thousand. Thank God and kiss the earth.

At the moment the envoy ofIsland of the Famous remained silent and decided not to respond to the accusations launched by Andrea Di Carlo’s manager. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Alvin will decide to break the silence and express himself on the story that has involved him in recent days.