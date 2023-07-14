Demonstration against the police infiltrating social movements in Barcelona. Carlos Ribas

With a serious face, at a press conference in Girona broadcast on streamingÓscar C. has denounced that the woman with whom he lived “under the same roof” for two years and with whom he believed he had a sentimental relationship she was actually an agent of the National Police infiltrated. Together they shared spaces for social, pro-independence and anti-racist activism in Girona and Salt. “He entered the life of my sister, my mother, my father and my friends,” she explained. But María was actually a “mole”, according to her, she has criticized her in the attention to the media in front of the sub-delegation of the Government in the city. “She has taken advantage of our humanity by turning it into our threat,” she reproached while behind him, a group of people, standing, held a photo of the young woman.

In a year, the average the direct it has uncovered four alleged national police officers infiltrating the pro-independence and anarchist social movements of Catalonia (three cases) and Valencia (one case). The Ministry of the Interior limits itself to recalling that the police “strictly comply with the law and are guided exclusively by the prosecution of crimes.” Police sources admit the incursion of the police into these environments through the figure of the intelligence agent, which they insist does not require judicial authorization. “These are information gathering tasks,” they explain. The most notorious was that of a national police officer who maintained stable affective and sexual relationships with various women linked to the libertarian movements of the city of Barcelona. Five of them filed a complaint that is still pending admission.

Under the identity of María Perelló is actually hidden María I., a young woman recently graduated from the Ávila National Police Academy, who arrived in Catalonia in May 2020 and who they consider to have continued to be infiltrated until “yesterday”, according to reports. denounced the lawyer of the Solidarity Alert entity. “He kept responding to communications. Yesterday she was expelled from the groups of the collectives in which she was still ”, he has detailed. Although the young woman, according to the same weekly, she left the city in June 2022, after the direct publish the case of Marc, the first of the police officers discovered in the environment of independent student unions. He claimed that he had to return to Mallorca because his father had cancer.

“An infiltrated national police agent, without scruples, feelings and no indication of humanization”, Óscar C. continued, in his presentation on what his relationship with the young woman meant for him. In the direct He defines her as the love of his life. “She has been part of my daily life, intimacy, emotions and deepest feelings for almost three years,” she repeated. “Her means of her has been our kindness and empathy towards a person who pretended to suffer the consequences of her father’s cancer […] A kindness that has led us to make her a dearest friend, sister and partner”, she described. To conclude that the Government “has crossed all the red lines”. Alerta Solidaria’s lawyer has announced that they will file a complaint with the judge once they collect more information.

The group has not explained what were the alarms that led them to suspect María. But they have admitted that the origin of the research published by the direct they are your own suspicions. “It has caused damage and damage to the rights of Óscar and his family, fundamental rights and privacy. He has manipulated feelings and consent”, the lawyer for Solidarity Alert has abounded, about the infiltration, a “dirty instrument” of which they have said that they lack a name to qualify it. “They have destroyed the lives of militants and their families.”

Óscar C., the man who has denounced having had a relationship with the alleged police, is a well-known activist in the city of Girona. He is awaiting trial for the cutting of the high-speed train tracks in the framework of the protests of the first anniversary of October 1. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for him and three people plus four years in jail. The mayor of Girona, Lluc Salellas (Guanyem), has attended the rally before the Government sub-delegation, along with the heads of the other two parties with which the government is formed, Gemma Geis (Junts) and Quim Ayats (ERC).

