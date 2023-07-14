Water at the table, and ‘natural’ and less sugary flavors on the plate. After the evaluations conducted on aspartame, the recommendation of the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) is to “moderate the use of sweeteners”. But an indication also looks to the future and what can be done for the health of the new generations: “We generally recommend getting the taste used to less sweet flavours, especially in children”. The invitation comes from Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department.

Speaking to Adnkronos Salute after the assessments by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the Joint WHO/FAO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) were made official, Branca points out that “nutrition in the early years of life is essential both to allow for healthy growth and development, for example by avoiding excess weight gain, and to establish long-term dietary habits”. And in this ‘educational’ mission, the expert plays a crucial role “the families and the canteens of nursery schools and schools – he says – are decisive. For example, by returning to considering water as the basic drink “. (continued)