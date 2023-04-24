The Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament has been a lot of learning for Alexis Vega. The Mexican striker had an acceptable participation in the 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team and was expected to jump to the Old Continent in winter, however, no European team made a good offer for his services.
The rojiblanco winger started the tournament on the right foot, but suffered a serious injury on the second day of the championship. Since his return, Vega has shown himself at a high level and has been a true reinforcement for the Sacred Flock in the second half of the season. Without a doubt, the ‘Gru’ is one of the best in his position within the Liga MX.
This has meant that the most powerful clubs in Mexican soccer have it on their agenda for the Apertura 2023. In previous markets it has sounded like a possibility to reinforce Tigres, Monterrey and even América. But is Cruz Azul an option for the forward from Mexico City?
A few weeks ago, in a podcast, Alexis Vega declared that during his youth he was a faithful follower of Cruz Azul and that he is fond of that club. The striker who left the basic forces of Toluca mentioned that his relatives are fans of the Máquina Celeste and that he was part of the animation groups of this team.
The player from Chivas de Guadalajara and the Mexican National Team mentioned that when he was part of the Cruz Azul staff he met Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Flores, who was a member of the first team at the time. Vega indicated that he later coincided with the defender, already as a footballer, in Toluca.
“Time passes, I debut in Toluca and Jerry arrives and I told him. ‘I encouraged you, dog,’ I told him. I showed him the photos when he was little and I couldn’t believe it”
– Alexis Vega in podcast
Flores recently spoke about Alexis Vega and confirmed that what the Flock player said is true. The former Cruz Azul player mentioned that he would like to see “Gru” in the Máquina Celeste at some point in his career.
“I would love to get to Cruz Azul. I played with him in Toluca, he is a great player, the power he has, today what he has grown has surprised me. Honestly, he is a very unbalancing player, he makes a difference, imagine that size, Putting him in Cruz Azul would be cool”
– Gerardo Flores
Flores stated that although he would like to see his former teammate in the Machine, he would like Vega to make the leap to European soccer and play in the Champions League.
#expartner #Alexis #Vega #asks #sign #Cruz #Azul #tournament
Leave a Reply