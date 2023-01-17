Ex-head of the Ground Forces Boldyrev responded to Kadyrov’s statement about the “general blah blah blah”

General Vladimir Boldyrev, who previously headed the Ground Forces, responded to the words of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who called him “general blah blah blah.” His quotes RBC.

Earlier, Kadyrov in an interview with Chechen Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev declaredthat Boldyrev was demoted and transferred to the North Caucasian Military District because he failed in his duties.

“No one brought me down. After that, I began to command the North Caucasian District, was transferred to an equivalent position and commanded the Volga-Ural District. That’s all I can say about this. For some reason, he did not remember the year 2008 and the enforcement of Georgia to peace, for some reason he missed this moment completely, ”the ex-head of the Ground Forces reacted to Kadyrov’s criticism.

In addition, he noted that Kadyrov had no right to criticize Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who until the end of October 2022 commanded the Center group of Russian troops during a special military operation. In January, he was appointed chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Boldyrev, only Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin can criticize Lapin. Criticism from others is “just empty words or undercover fuss, which, perhaps, is encouraged from somewhere else,” Boldyrev believes.

Lapin has been repeatedly criticized by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. On October 1, Kadyrov accused the general of withdrawing troops from Krasny Liman. According to Kadyrov, Lapin, who was appointed to lead the defense of the Krasnolimansky direction, posted mobilized from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the borders.