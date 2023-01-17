Life Care Hospital, a subsidiary of Burjeel Holding, opened in Mussafah today the emergency department to take care of emergency cases from the industrial workforce operating in the region, after fulfilling the requirements for providing emergency care from the Abu Dhabi Health Authority.

The new department will provide round-the-clock medical care and emergency treatment for industrial and occupational injuries on construction sites, including cases diverted from the emergency number 999 that require immediate medical attention.

The emergency medicine consultant at the hospital, Dr. Hussein Kazzar Bassi Al-Shammari, said that the launch of emergency services is another step towards establishing an advanced health care system in and around the industrial area in Mussafah. He indicated that the hospital will provide urgent care around the clock for the industrial workforce and individuals in Mussafah.

The department specializes in treating wounds, heat strokes, burns, fractures, dislocations, injuries resulting from traffic accidents, head injuries, and spinal injuries. An ambulance service is also available before entering the hospital, which provides cardiopulmonary resuscitation and sedation of the injured before transfer to the hospital.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, which owns Life Care Hospital, said, “We are committed to providing the community with the latest means of care, technology and advanced medical expertise, and the emergency department will greatly improve the quality of health care for the residents of Mussafah.” He thanked the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi for the support and guidance in opening the department. .