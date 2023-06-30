













The Evening of the Year 3: La Rivers is ready to raise the name of Mexico | EarthGamer







She is a talented Mexican streamer who has the courage to step into the ring to demonstrate her fighting skills.

Rivers has been training for a few months and has put in the time and effort to prepare himself physically and mentally. So he plans to face such a challenge.

Rivers discussed his participation in Ibai’s Year 3 Soiree on Twitch and said ‘what motivates me to get into the ring is to prove to myself that I am capable of doing what I set my mind to’.

We recommend: The Evening of the Year 3: Where to watch the Ibai event live and for free.

This content generator has shared part of her training on social networks. This includes jumping rope, using dumbbells, and practicing movements. This he does while balancing his streams on Twitch and interacting with his fans.

Fountain: Twitter (@samyriveratv).

Currently, Samy Rivera has more than 3.9 million subscribers on Twitch, where she talks about video games and soccer, which are the topics she is most passionate about.

And who will be Rivers’ rival in Ibai Llanos’s La Velada del Año 3? Well Marina, from Spain, also known as Riverss.

She is an influencer who focuses her attention on beauty, travel and lifestyle topics. So in the event we will see Rivers vs. Riverss.

Therefore, one of the promotions of La Velada del Año 3 is ‘only one Rivers will be able to stand’which further increases the tension surrounding this fight.

Fountain: Twitter (@samyriveratv).

Especially for the many fans that both streamers have. The last event had more than 3.3 million concurrent viewers.

It is expected that the 2023 edition will exceed this figure. The battle of Rivers vs. Riverss will help ensure that these numbers are surpassed on July 1st.

Apart from La Velada del Año 3 and Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)