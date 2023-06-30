The executive forced to close with De Laurentis by 30 June, then from Saturday Juventus could deposit any new agreement. Otherwise…

Juve is waiting for Giuntoli and Giuntoli wants Juve. But there is a third wheel, and he responds to the name of Aurelio De Laurentiis. The president of Napoli is also in a strong position, since the Campania club has a contract that binds the sporting director until June 2024. Perhaps Giuntoli hoped that the victory of the Scudetto – thanks also to a transfer campaign conducted with astonishing skill – softened the blue patron, perhaps the manager was aiming to convince him by putting on the plate his renunciation of 4 million euros gross, between salaries and the Scudetto prize. Be that as it may, every expectation has so far been disappointed. With the diesse still linked to the blue club and unable to sign an agreement already widely found with Juve.

And now? Now the first deadline it starts tomorrow: 30 June is in fact officially the last day of the past competitive season, the one within which Giuntoli must free himself from Naples. Then the discussion does not automatically close, but the prospect becomes more complicated: in order to work for Juve Giuntoli would in fact need a federal exemption, a solution not appreciated by the Juventus club. In the meantime, however, there is no news: Giuntoli returned yesterday from a business appointment in Ibiza but there was no meeting with De Laurentiis, from whom the diesse is awaiting an answer.

A situation of stasis that is being handed down from week to week, interrupted by a few phone calls which, however, has not yet given Giuntoli the go-ahead, not even after Rudi Garcia became the new coach of the Neapolitans. With Juve which, if the Giuntoli-Napoli affair is not concluded by tomorrow 30 June, seems intent on continuing with the current corporate structure, therefore with Manna as sole sporting director, rather than asking the federation for the authorization which would allow an executive on a contract "holiday". But it is said that the final chapter of the story has not been written.