The Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that the operation takes place after arrangements that preceded the evacuation, stressing its “full cooperation with all diplomatic missions, standing by them and providing the necessary means of protection to ensure their safe return to their countries.”

And American press sources revealed that about 70 Americans were evacuated from Khartoum, at dawn on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses had observed an “unusual” movement of helicopters south of Khartoum towards the US embassy, ​​on Saturday night, they told Sky News Arabia.

And press sources suggested that the United States is working to evacuate its citizens from the embassy headquarters in the suburb of Soba, through a qualitative operation in which American helicopters landed in the embassy building.

The sources said that 6 helicopters participated in securing the evacuation.

This development comes after the US embassy warned its citizens that it could not provide assistance with regard to convoys departing from Khartoum to Port Sudan, explaining that travel would be at the responsibility of individuals.

On Saturday, some foreign nationals began leaving Sudan from a port on the Red Sea, as air strikes rocked Khartoum again after a week of conflict that has killed hundreds of civilians across the country.

Thousands of foreigners, including embassy staff, aid workers and students, were unable to leave Khartoum and other parts of Sudan, the third largest country in Africa, due to the closure of the airport and unsafe airspace.

It is expected that Western countries will send planes to their citizens from Djibouti, although the Sudanese army indicated that there were difficulties in Khartoum airport and Nyala airport, the largest city in Darfur, and it was not clear when this could be implemented.

A foreign diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some diplomats in Khartoum hoped to be evacuated by air from Port Sudan within the next two days.