Mexico.- Recently, it caused a sensation in the fans of the video game that Sony chose decrease the cost custom console models playstation 5 in the Mexican territory.

It must be remembered that it was in August 2022 that the company increased the cost of the consoles because of “the high rates of world inflation”.

However, it was revealed that the price of the PlayStation 5 has been significantly reduced, something that can be seen on official store websites, such as Walmart, Liverpool and GamePlanet.

It should be noted that the reduction in prices on Sony consoles also included its digital model and the version that has ‘God of War: Ragnarok‘.

After the prices were consulted, it is clear that the digital PS5 is the one with the smallest reduction, since others decreased a total of 2 thousand Mexican pesos of the original cost.

“Customers can see the PS5 available at a more competitive price in Mexico,” the company said regarding recent price adjustments.

It is important to point out that this is not a promotion of the product as such, since it was assured that this would be the new console price PlayStation 5, because they want to make stronger competition to other video game servers like xbox and nintendo it is much tighter.

On the other hand, the Nintendo company does not have a recommended price for Mexico, since it depends entirely on the distributors, but its cost is very close to normal.

As for the Xbox, its figures are imposed by Microsoft, without taking into account that they may be on sale regularly.