And there are fears in Sudan that the truces that are being reached with international mediation will not be valid, as each party blames the other for violating the ceasefire agreement..

The European Union had previously announced the evacuation of its delegation from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after the bloc’s ambassador, Aidan O’Hara, was attacked during the violent unrest that shook the country..

Luis Miguel Bueno outlined the European Union’s efforts to evacuate Sudan at a number of points, saying:

Our mission in Sudan was closed due to the security situation there, as our ambassador and the director of the office responsible for humanitarian aid were attacked .

We had to evacuate our staff, so we moved our 20 staff out of the country, and France’s support was essential in making that happen. .

We also started evacuating European Union citizens, and within two days there were more than 30 flights from Member States, evacuating more than 1,100 citizens of various European nationalities. .

Countries such as Djibouti played a central role in evacuation efforts from Sudan .

efforts to stop the fighting

And the matter is not limited to evacuation efforts from Sudan, as the European Union spokesman stressed the endeavor to stop the fighting between the two parties to the conflict in the African country, which has been exhausted by successive crises, as he referred to this by saying:

“The European Union condemned the outbreak of violence in Sudan, and the Union was and remains active at the diplomatic level for a cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table.”

In this context, the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, discussed with the presidents of the UAE and Egypt the crisis in Sudan.

“The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, discussed the situation in Sudan with the foreign ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, in addition to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and the Kenyan president who heads IGAD.” .

Borrell also spoke with the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, urging them for an immediate ceasefire, and stressing the need to protect civilians.

“These days, in Addis Ababa, the European Union’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, is discussing the crisis in Sudan with officials of the African Union, led by Commissioner Moussa Faki, and with our regional partners.”

“The European Union is working actively for a cease-fire and a return to dialogue, because there is no alternative to dialogue to get out of the crisis.” .

Relief aid