The European Union said Monday that it had launched a naval mission to help protect cargo ships in the Red Sea as attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels continue to threaten maritime traffic and hamper trade. In recent months, the movement has launched attacks against what it claims are vessels from Israel or destined for that country, in rejection of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Nicknamed 'Aspides', which in Greek means shield, the European Union (EU) mission will be executed from Larissa, in central Greece, headquarters of the Hellenic Air Force and a NATO headquarters, under the command of Captain Greek Vasilios Griparis.

However, Brussels clarifies that its mission will not participate in any military attack and will only operate at sea.

“Within its defensive mandate, the operation will provide maritime situational awareness, accompany ships and protect them against potential multi-domain attacks at sea“the EU said in a statement after the bloc's foreign ministers endorsed the decision.

Germany contributes a frigate to the mission, as does Belgium.

The Governments of the 27 countries added that in addition to the protection services for European vessels, with this measure they make it clear that, as an international community, they are “united against the attacks,” which they described as “terrorist on the freedom of the routes.” maritime operations,” the EU note added.

The attacks that have put security and trade in the Red Sea in suspense

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks against commercial ships, in what they say is a show of support for the Palestinians over the Israeli military's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. which began last October.

However, Yemen-based rebels have frequently attacked ships with little or no ties to Israel, jeopardizing shipping on a key route for global trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“The entire global economy is being hit. “It is not only European ships that are repeatedly threatened by Houthi missiles in the Red Sea, but the entire international shipping industry,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

File- A Houthi fighter on the Galaxy Leader freighter in the Red Sea, in this photograph published on November 20, 2023. © Houthis/Via Reuters

In response to the rebels' actions, US and British forces have bombed multiple targets used by the Houthis, threatening to extend the conflict in the region.

With AP