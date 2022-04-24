After the initial estimates by Ipsos, which showed the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the second round this Sunday with 58.8% of the votes, the reactions of the European community partners were immediate. President Macron used part of his campaign to make a strong defense of the European project, in opposition to the proposals of the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The European Union breathed a sigh of relief after Ipsos published the first estimates that grant the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential elections.

The president, leader of the formation of the Republic on the Move, won, according to initial estimates, with 58.8% of the vote, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who obtained 41.2% of the vote, the best result of Agrupación Nacional, the renewed National Front founded by his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in the 1970s.

The first reactions came from the European institutions: the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, congratulated Macron and urged him to continue moving the European Union forward:

“Dear Emmanuel Macron, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic. I look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation. Together we will move France and Europe forward,” Von der Leyen tweeted.

Along the same lines, also on Twitter, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, spoke: “I am pleased to be able to continue our excellent cooperation. Together we will move France and Europe forward,” he tweeted.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron for his great re-election. With the European Parliament I hope to continue the work in the framework of the French presidency in the Council of the European Union and beyond, to face the challenges of an increasingly uncertain and worrying world” wrote the president of the European Parliament, the Italian Roberta Metsola.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the Liberal’s triumph: “Your constituents also sent a strong commitment to Europe today. I am pleased that we will continue our good cooperation!” Scholz tweeted after hearing the first Ipsos estimates. Germany is a fundamental partner in the framework of the European Union that France has, since it is the first economic power of the Union.

Congratulations, herzliche Glückwünsche, lieber Präsident @EmmanuelMacron. Deine Wählerinnen und Wähler haben heute auch ein starkes Bekenntnis zu Europa gesendet.

Among his southern European partners, the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez also wanted to commemorate Macron’s victory on Sunday night and stated that the French were committed to defending a “free, strong and fair European Union”.

“Democracy wins. Europe wins. Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron,” Sánchez wrote.

From Italy, the President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Mario Draghi, analyzed Macron’s electoral victory as “excellent news for all of Europe”.

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, wrote that “the French people have once again demonstrated their commitment to the European project” and that in these “difficult times” it is “essential” to have France as an ally in the defense of multilateralism, fight against climate change and European security.

France’s Christine Lagarde, now president of the European Central Bank, joined in congratulating the recently re-elected French president, stressing that his leadership “is essential in these uncertain times.”

“Your tireless dedication will be much needed to tackle the challenges we are facing in Europe,” Lagarde added on Twitter.

Although outside the community club, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wanted to congratulate the French president on Twitter: “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies.” I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues that matter most to our two countries and the world,” Johnson tweeted.

During the electoral campaign, Emmanuel Macron made a strong defense of the European project to the detriment of the Eurosceptic proposals of his rival, Marine Le Pen.